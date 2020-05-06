Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot Makers Eyeing This MCU Actress to Replace Johnny Depp as the Face of the Franchise

Johnny Depp in Pirates Of The Caribbean (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disney wants to ensure that its Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise returns to its original glory. While the outing was certainly one of its most profitable ventures, its popularity went for a toss in recent times. Of course, Johnny Depp was a huge star when it started but after his recent divorce drama with ex-wife Amber Heard and the subsequent allegations that followed, the studio is discussing a possibility to reboot the entire franchise by roping in a new face altogether.

As per reports in We Got This Covered, the makers want to rope in a female face as the lead this time. And guess who they are eyeing? Yes, she's a part of MCU but she's also a part of Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji series. Yup, you got it right. We are obviously talking about Karen Gillan. According to insider Daniel Richtman, the studio is definitely placing Gillan in their list of contenders and she, in fact, holds the top position. After her outing as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy and MCU and later as Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji, she seems like a wise option who could carry forward Depp's mantle. Wait, What? Johnny Depp Is No Longer a Part of the Pirates of the Caribbean Film Franchise.

Pirates writer Ted Elliot has come on board to pen the script and he'll be joined by Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin. While there were reports that Disney will completely let go off Depp's character in the reboot, the same report insists that the studio is thinking of ways to retain him. After all, what's Pirates Of The Caribbean without Jack Sparrow, eh?