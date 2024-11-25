The 52nd International Emmy Awards will soon be held in New York on Monday (November 25). The event marks an immense moment of pride for every Indian as actor-comedian Vir Das will be hosting it. This will also make him the first Indian to host the prestigious award ceremony. Presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Science, the grand award night will celebrate the television shows produced and broadcast out of the United States in the previous year. Emmys 2024: ‘Shogun’ Shatters Records With 18 Emmy Wins, Becomes First Japanese-Language Series To Claim Outstanding Drama Series at Primetime Emmys.

International Emmy Awards 2024 Nominations

The International Emmy Awards 2024 will have nominations across 14 categories. These include Arts Programming, Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, Documentary, Drama Series, Comedy, Kids: Animation, Kids: Factual and Entertainment, Kids: Live Action, Short Form Series, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Sports Documentary, Telenovela and TV Movie/ Mini Series.

Vir Das Practises His International Emmys Monologue

Aditya Roy Kapur-Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘The Night Manager’ Nominated in Drama Category

It's a big deal to just represent Indian cinema on the international stage. However, fingers remain crossed as Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager is vying for the drama series trophy at the grand award gala. The Disney+ Hotstar series is the only entry from India across the 14 categories at the grand award night. Speaking about the nominations, director Sandeep Modi told PTI, "Representing India and Indian cinema at the International Emmys is a huge honour for our show, and I hope we can win this award and repay this love and faith from Indian fans across the globe at the award ceremony." International Emmy Awards 2024: ‘The Night Manager’ Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala Nominated For Best Drama Series.

When and Where to Watch the 52nd International Emmys

The International Emmy Awards will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown, NYC, and will be telecasted between 5 PM and 11 PM (EST). Fans in India can watch the grand award night from 3:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, November 26. The International Emmys will be available for streaming on iemmys. tv.

