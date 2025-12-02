December 1 turned out to be a really special day for the fans of Harry Potter as actors Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited in public after 14 years. Yes, you read it right. It has taken nearly a decade and a half for the duo to make a public appearance side by side once again. Daniel and Tom were spotted together at a special New York City screening of Merrily We Roll Along, the filmed capture of the 2023 Stephen Sondheim revival in which Radcliffe starred, PEOPLE reported. Tom Felton Reflects on His Love for the Harry Potter Legacy While Distancing Himself From JK Rowling’s Controversial Opinions – Here’s What the Actor Said.

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton Reunite After 14 Years

The duo even happily posed for the shutterbugs. The last time they were photographed together at an event was July 11, 2011, at the New York City premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Radcliffe, 36, and Felton, 38, met while filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which was released 24 years ago last month. The film, and the subsequent adaptations of J.K. Rowling's popular book series, starred Radcliffe as the title character and Felton as his school rival, Draco Malfoy.

Tom Felton Calls Daniel Radcliffe His Broadway Inspiration

Though their characters famously clashed on-screen, the two actors have maintained an easy, supportive relationship off-screen. Felton's even praised Radcliffe -- a longtime stage veteran who won a Tony Award for his role in Merrily We Roll Along -- for inspiring him to get into the theatre, as per PEOPLE. "I've taken a few tips from Potter. He was one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway," Felton said, during a November appearance on Good Morning America. "I saw him, I think, on his first show -- what is it, 10 plus years ago? And now he's obviously a Tony winner and a big inspiration for the reason why Broadway is so special." TIFF 2025: AR Rahman Clicks Selfie With ‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton; Fans React As Music Maestro Scores Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ Featuring Pratik Gandhi and Felton As Josiah Oldfield (View Post)

Tom Felton Makes Broadway Debut

Felton is now making his Broadway debut, reprising his role as Draco in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The production, now in its seventh year in New York, follows the next generation of Hogwarts families, cantering on Harry and Draco's sons as they grapple with the legacy of the wizarding war.