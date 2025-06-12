The wizarding world is getting a major glow-up, and OG Lucius Malfoy is totally here for it! Jason Isaacs, the man who gave us the iconic slick-haired, snake-cane-wielding Lucius in the original Harry Potter films, has officially passed the magical torch. The 62-year-old actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on June 9 to react to the news that actor-musician Johnny Flynn will be stepping into his villainous shoes in the upcoming Harry Potter series by HBO—and he couldn’t be more supportive. Diversity or Disconnect? ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Slam HBO Over Brown-Washing Parvati Patil, Casting Italian Actress Alessia Leoni in Upcoming TV Series

Jason Isaacs Praised Johnny Flynn on X (formerly Twitter) - See Post

A fantastic actor, a lovely man and, irritatingly, a rather brilliant musician too. Couldn’t have handed the snake-topped baton on to anyone better. Just please don’t make him sing…#HarryPotter #JohnnyFlynn#KillTheElfEarly https://t.co/SOERv7Jmqq — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) June 9, 2025

In the most wholesome and slightly savage post ever, Jason wrote: “A fantastic actor, a lovely man and, irritatingly, a rather brilliant musician too. Couldn’t have handed the snake-topped baton on to anyone better. Just please don’t make him sing…”

Fans of the Harry Potter series also received more thrilling news last Thursday when it was revealed that Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco in the movies, will be in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which begins on November 11. Before the 2025 Tony Awards show, Tom Felton told The Hollywood Reporter that now is the perfect time to play Draco again, as the character is a dad in the movie and around the same age Felton is in real life. Meet the New Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley: Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout – Journey From Unknowns to Hogwarts School!

Jason Isaacs Shows Support for Tom Felton’s Return As Draco in Cursed Child: But that’s not all—Jason is also fangirling a bit over his on-screen son. He shared that he’s already booked tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, where Tom Felton is reportedly reprising his role as Draco Malfoy. Proud dad vibes, anyone? With fresh faces stepping into these legendary roles, Potterheads have a lot to be excited about.

