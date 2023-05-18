Vin Diesel-starrer Fast X was released in theatres on May 18, 2023. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film sees Dom try and protect his family from the incoming threat of Dante Reyes who is out for revenge. However, after release, Fast X leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Fast X Review: 'Ridiculously Entertaining'! More Reactions Pour in for Vin Diesel's Action Film, Jason Momoa's Villain Labelled a Badass 'Scene Stealer'!

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Fast X Final Trailer: Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham’s Film Is a Non Stop Thrill Ride That You’re Not Going to Want to Miss (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Fast X stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes and more. The film also stars Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, and more. Fast X is playing in theatres right now.

