The second trailer of the upcoming installment of the action-packed movie franchise Fast & Furious was unveiled recently. The 10th film from the series titled Fast X sees Jason Momoa as the villain who has a penchant to blow things up, literally! The trailer gives a glimpse of intense action sequences that the movie promises. The threat, fuelled by ruthless vengeance, emerges from the shadows of the past with a terrifying force. These include the team's lone non-driver Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) operating a sizable truck, Dom's brother and former adversary Jakob (John Cena) playing the role of a jovial uncle, and the eagerly anticipated showdown between Han (Sung Kang), a fan favourite who has been revived, and Shaw, his reformed murderer (Jason Statham). Fast X Trailer: A Vengeful Jason Momoa is Out to Destroy Dominic Toretto's Family in Vin Diesel's Action Film.

Fast X Trailer 2 The film, directed by Louis Leterrier, also stars Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, Rita Moreno, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film, created by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, has been produced by Universal Pictures. It will be released in theatres on May 19 distributed by Warner Bros Discovery.