Glenn Close Birthday: From Fatal Attraction to The Wife - 5 Best Performances Of the American Actress That Are Unmissable

Glenn Close (Photo Credits: File Image)

It's hard to believe that an actress like Glenn Close has never won an Academy Award given her acting prowess. She's Close is a seven-time Academy Award nominee and with the kind of performances she has given in her career, we aren't really surprised she's an Academy regular. Although we do hope she finally ticks the Oscars off her list soon considering she's already got three Primetime Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards. Close has had an extensive career performing in Broadway musicals after which she eventually forayed into films with Robin Williams starrer The World According to Garp. Oscars 2020: From Tom Cruise, Will Smith to Glenn Close - Stars who Never Lifted the Golden Trophy in the Best Actor Category.

She later went on to star acclaimed films such as Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, The Big Chill among others. Of her recent performances, Close stunned everyone with her beautiful performance in the 2018 drama, The Wife along with Jonathan Pryce. The film received immense critical acclaim and especially her performance was lauded by everyone. As the American actress celebrates her birthday on March 19 and turns 73, we look at her best movie roles till now.

1. Fatal Attraction

Starring Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Anne Archer, the film is considered to have one of the finest performance by Close as Alex Forrest, the 'other woman' seeing Douglas' married man whose affection sours into something more. Her character is what one would easily call a straying man's worst nightmare. In this 1987 thriller, the spurned Alex (Glenn Close) terrorizes her ex-lover Dan (Michael Douglas) and the tension between them is beyond what you can imagine.

2. The Wife

In this adaptation of Meg Wolitzer’s novel by the same name, as the apparently-perfect wife of a Nobel prize-winning writer, Close gives a performance of a lifetime. As Joan Castleman, she's a spouse silently-suffering whose marriage reaches crisis point when her husband wins a Nobel prize. If you haven't watched this film yet, please do because only then you can truly appreciate the talent that Glenn Close is.

3. The Big Chill

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, this film starred Tom Berenger, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, William Hurt, Kevin Kline in lead roles. The film captures beautifully the transition of young age adults to middle-age as old college friends reunite. The film starred Close in the role of Sarah Cooper, in whose holiday home a group of college friends reunite after the shocking suicide of one of their peers. This one's a cult film that ought to be on your watchlist.

4. Dangerous Liaisons

Close played one of the greatest villains, Marquise Isabelle De Meurteuil based on Les Liaisons dangereuses, a French epistolary novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. The film also starred John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Swoosie Kurt, Keanu Reeves in key roles. The film is full of lying and betrayal and games of passion with a brilliant performance by Close. Glenn Close’s Dog ‘Sir Pippin of Beanfield’ Steals the Show During the 34th Independent Spirit Awards Ceremony (Watch Videos).

5. Albert Nobbs

This film was more special to Glenn Close than any other given that she not only starred in it but also co-wrote it and was the producer of the film. It revolved around the story of a woman in 19th-century Dublin who passed herself off as a man. Close's performance in this film is both extremely moving and sad as well as charming. The British-Irish drama was directed by Rodrigo García and also starred Janet McTeer, Brendan Gleeson in lead roles.

We hope you enjoy our list of Glenn Close's best performances. If you have any additions, we would love to know your favourite films starring the American actress. Do comment and tell us!