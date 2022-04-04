Grammy presenter Nate Bargatze wore a helmet as he stepped out to present awards during the Grammys' premiere ceremony Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Said LeVar Burton, who hosted the webcast in which most of the day's Grammys were handed out, "Now, I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian, if you know what I mean," reports Variety'. GRAMMYs 2022: Questlove Jokes About Will Smith-Chris Rock Slapgate at 94th Academy Awards While Presenting Song of the Year Award (Watch Video).

"So I need to caution everybody, remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourselves. All right?" Burton introduced Bargatze as a comic who is "selling out shows across America with clean family-friendly comedy and reaching another milestone today with a nomination for best comedy album." Further referencing Will Smith striking Chris Rock at the Oscars a week ago, Bargatze

said, "They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during the joke parts. It doesn't even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me. All right, this is stupid, I'll take it off." GRAMMYs 2022: John Legend Performs His Song ‘Free’ At The 64th Annual Grammy Awards With Ukrainian Artists (View Pics And Video).

Here's The Video:

LeVar Burton and Nate Bargatze joke about the Will Smith #Oscars slap at the #GRAMMYs . pic.twitter.com/d1o5CQLThJ — Pickwood Magazine (@PickwoodMag) April 3, 2022

Bargatze was nominated for comedy album this year for his album 'The Greatest Average American' against competition from Lavell Crawford, Chelsea Handler, Louis C.K., Lewis Black and Kevin Hart. The Nashville-based comic's Netflix specials include 'The Tennessee Kid' as well as 'The Greatest Average American'.

