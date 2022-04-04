Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed to the viewers of GRAMMYs in a pre-taped video message and urged everyone to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Following his video message, John Legend performed his song “Free” on stage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. It also included poet Lyuba Yakimchuk and Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton. As they performed on GRAMMYs stage, images from the war were displayed on the screen behind them.

John Legend Performing ‘Free’ At GRAMMYs 2022

John Legend singing at the 64th Grammy awards in recognition of the suffering in Ukraine and reminding them that music will always bring HOPE! pic.twitter.com/980ZrGFOc6 — jane bond (@bondjane007) April 4, 2022

GRAMMYs Performance

Following Zelenskyy’s message, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, as images from the war were shown on screens behind them. https://t.co/Cf7leqXFLZ pic.twitter.com/ROcojtcCfj — The Associated Press (@AP) April 4, 2022

64th Annual Grammy Awards

John Legend, Mika Newton, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the #GRAMMYs. (📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/QFAnh8iFTz — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 4, 2022

