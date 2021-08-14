The former model turned actress, Halle Berry has had a surprisingly great career. Berry originally started her career by entering into several beauty contests and then would earn her breakthrough role starring alongside Eddie Murphy in Boomerang. Ever since then, Berry has had a barrage of great and iconic roles that have helped her stack up an amazing filmography. Showcasing amazing acting capabilities, Berry has a versatile range which gave her the opportunity to give to some really diverse and amazing characters. Sebastian Stan Birthday Special: From The Martian to Avengers Endgame, 5 Highest Box-Office Grossers of the Hollywood Hunk, Ranked (LatestLY Exclusive).

While Halle Berry has had a lot of duds in her career, it is her attitude towards them that has kept her afloat all this while, so much so that she actually went on stage to accept her Golden Raspberry Award. With how calm and collected she is off-screen, it is hard not to be a fan of her. To celebrate her 55th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best movies ranked according to IMDb. Sam Mendes Birthday Special: From 1917 to Skyfall, 5 Best Films of the Director Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score (LatestLY Exclusive).

X2: X-Men United (7.4)

Halle Berry in X2

A sequel to X-Men, X2: X-Men United sees our mutant team take on William Stryker who shares a past with Wolverine. X2 was everything that you could ask from an X-Men sequel as it honoured the characters and provided a satisfying journey with all the mutant action you would expect. Halle Berry reprised her role as Storm and proved again why she was a perfect fit for this role.

Cloud Atlas (7.4)

Halle Berry in Cloud Atlas

Teaming up with the Wachowski Sisters, Berry stars in this time and mind-bending sci-fi epic. Cloud Atlas featured multiple plots occurring during six different time eras. It bolsters an impressive cast that includes the likes of Tom Hanks and Hugh Grant. Cloud Atlas was received positively as it was praised for its unique plot and visual style, something that the Wachowski’s are known for.

X-Men (7.4)

Halle Berry in X-Men

Halle Berry’s first venture into the superhero genre, she starred in X-Men. Following a mutant group, the X-Men face off against Magneto who is hell-bent on unleashing an attack on the human race. When talking about comic book films, X-Men has to be mentioned for it paved the path for this new wave of superhero movies and gave a boost to the genre. Filled with iconic casting, X-Men set a standard for comic book films. Kevin Smith Birthday Special: From Clerks to Dogma, 5 Best Films of the Director Ranked by IMDb Rating (LatestLY Exclusive).

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (7.5)

Halle Berry in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

The third film in the John Wick franchise, Parabellum sees our titular assassin on the run because he is being hunted. The action is dialed up to an 11 as it bolsters some really creative set-pieces. Berry plays the role of Wick’s former ally who reluctantly accepts to help him, what follows is an impressive display of hand-to-hand combat by both Keanu and Berry.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (8.0)

Halle Berry in X-Men: Days of Future Past

X-Men: Days of Future Past is one of the best comic book stories the team has had, so it seemed fit that its movie adaptation would follow suit. A massive crossover story of the franchise, it sees Wolverine travel to the past in a race against time to bring Charles Xavier back on path and save the future. It was a heartfelt story that contained many amazing sequences with some top tier performances. While Halle Berry’s Storm didn’t have much to do, it still concluded her iteration of the character in a satisfying way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2021 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).