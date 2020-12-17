Actor Hayden Christensen will reprise the role of Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series. Christensen was discovered for the Star Wars franchise by George Lucas, and went on to take up the role of Anakin Skywalker, father of Luke and Leia who turns to the dark side of The Force and becomes the iconic Darth Vader. Christensen made his debut in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack Of The Clones and then continued till Revenge Of The Sith. Disney+ Lizzie McGuire Reboot Is Shelved, ‘Sadly and Despite Everyone’s Best Efforts, It Isn’t Going to Happen’, Says Hilary Duff

President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy announced the news at the Disney Investors Day, reports variety.com. The Obi-Wan series also marks the return of actor Ewan McGregor into the Star Wars universe, in the role of the beloved Jedi. According to Lucasfilm, the new series 01will begin 10 years after the events of Revenge Of The Sith. Other actors joining the cast are: Genevieve O'Reilly (who will appear as Mon Mothma), Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Adria Arjona. Disney+ Updates Its Marvel Studios Logo With Glimpses of Black Panther as a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman (Watch Video)

Writer Joby Harold is on board to script the series, taking over from Hossein Amini, who left the project back in January. Kennedy also announced that the series would begin filming in 2021. The series will stream on Disney+.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).