Here's How Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 Missed Out On Having an Iron Man Crossover But Did Have a Doctor Strange Connection!

Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Spider-Man has had many versions and while Marvel's version starring Tom Holland has now become a rage, once upon a time, the character was synonymous with actor Tobey Maguire. The actor starred as the superhero in director Sam Raimi's films. While there hasn't been any connection between Raimi's version and the Marvel films, we hear that when Iron Man was underway, its early scripting stage featured a connection between Tony Stark and Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. Wondering how? Well, we hear the connection was between Tony Stark's Stark Industries and the film's antagonist Otto Octavius. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to Appear in Disney Plus' WandaVision Finale?

According to a report in We Got This Covered, it was Stark Industries who were responsible for the development of the mechanical arms used by Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius in the second Spider-Man film. Although things did not work out and eventually MCU launched the films separately owing to rights issues.

What's interesting is that Raimi has now joined Marvel to direct the upcoming Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness. If this was anything less, there's also an interesting bit of Raimi-Doctor Strange connection you may have missed in Spider-Man 2 where Doctor Strange's name was dropped in one of the scenes when J K Simmons' character is discussing a headline for his newspaper for Doctor Octavius and one of the suggestions is "Doctor Strange". Marvel Phase 4 Films Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019! From Black Widow to Thor 4, Here’s the Complete List of Films and TV Series.

Check Out the Video Here:

Looks like Raimi and Marvel were destined to work together one way or the other. While we bet it would have been great had Iron Man found a connection with Raimi's Spider-Man but nonetheless, we are happy how things worked out.