Harrison Ford is gonna get back to punching Nazis this Thursday as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees our favourite archaeologist returns to the big screen. Following Indy again as he is joined by his god-daughter this time around, they embark on a journey to retrieve an artifact that is currently being held by the Nazis that would allow them to travel through time. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Review: Harrison Ford-James Mangold's Film Gets Mixed Reactions From Critics at Cannes 2023.

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny being Harrison Ford's swan song as the character, many are excited to see exactly how the book will be closed on this iconic character. So, before you go and check out Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theatres this coming Thursday, this is a guide that will tell you all about the film.

Cast

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will see the return of Harrison Ford as the iconic titular character. In the film he will be joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as Jurgen Voller, Amtonio Banderas as Renaldo, Toby Jones as Basil Shaw and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber. The film will also see John Rhys-Davies return as Sallah.

Plot

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will follow our titular character right as he is about to retire. However, when NASA hires ex Nazis to beat the Soviet Union in the space race, he must come out of retirement and beat them to the chase before they can get their hands on a dial that will allow them to travel through time.

Watch the Trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

Release Date:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny directed by James Mangold starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and more releases in Indian theatres on June 29, 2023. While in other countries it releases on June 30, 2023. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny To Release in India a Day Earlier Than in the US!

Review:

A review for the film isn't available as of now. As soon we have one, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2023 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).