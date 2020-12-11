Marvel fans were in for a treat after the trailer of Disney+ shows The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Wandavision and the Loki series was released today. The Marvel Studios even shared footage where the creators discuss the importance of Ms Marvel as Iman Vellani steps in the shoes of Kamala Khan. While the clip showcases some of the scenes from Disney+ Show including Kamala lying on her bed, or say giving a high five to her buddy but it also showed Indian actor Mohan Kapur in one small scene where he reads the newspaper. The Hate Story actor is a known face and in the acting industry and was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. Marvel Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel in Upcoming Disney+ Series

The 55-year old has worked in more than 30 Bollywood films and 17 Tv shows as we often see the veteran actor do supporting roles. For Mohan Kapur, this is a big project which would also get him recognition when it comes to Hollywood. He is known to host the popular Television show Saanp Seedi and have also been a part of some notable web shows as well. If you remember, Mohan was last seen in Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy's Hotstar special Hostages as well. The actor even essayed major roles in small screen including 2008 Zee TV show Zindagi Badal Sakta Hai Hadsaa, even played an antagonist in Rishtey show Savitri Devi College & Hospital and also featured in Star Plus show Everest as Major Sameer Khanna. Loki Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Is Back As the Charming and Notorious Bad Guy, Here’s What He Was Upto When He Disappeared In Endgame (Watch Video)

Mohan Kapur Overwhelmed to be the Part of Marvel Project

You started it all for me so a big THANK YOU @HeartbeatsFilm ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼😊 https://t.co/H3Ttuy6SIM — Mohan Kapur (@mohankapur) December 11, 2020

A Glimpse of Mohan Kapur As Kamala Khan’s Father in MS Marvel

Mohan Kapur As Kamala Khan’s Father in MS Marvel (Photo Credits: YouTube Still)

MS Marvel Creators Talk About the Superhero

Helmed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel, While Mohan Kapur plays her father Yusuf Khan. The Disney+ show also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha in supporting roles. The Marvel series is all set to premiere on Disney+ in late 2021.

