Speaking about her upcoming film 80 for Brady, which stars Fonda, Oscar-winning actress Sally Fields, 76, West Side Story sensation Rita Moreno, 91, and her Grace and Frankie co-star, Lily Tomlin, 83, she shared a method to help get over heartbreak.

"For anyone going through a painful break-up, let me give you a piece of advice my therapist gave me," she said in an interview with the Mail on Sunday's You magazine. She said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: "Put a rubber band around your wrist, and every time you feel like sticking a knife into the f***er, snap it hard. "It snaps you out of it - it works," she added.