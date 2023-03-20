Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has offered some expert advice for anyone going through the end of a relationship. The 85-year-old, who admits she still uses her world-famous exercise video, has had her fair share of lovers and husbands although she said she did stop dating when she turned 80, reports Mirror.co.uk.  The star and activist recently revealed she was in remission for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after undergoing gruelling treatment that left her struggling to keep up with her normal routine. RRR: Fans School Jane Fonda for Calling SS Rajamouli's Film a Combo of Indiana Jones and 'Bollywood', Tell Her That It is a Tollywood Movie!.

Speaking about her upcoming film 80 for Brady, which stars Fonda, Oscar-winning actress Sally Fields, 76, West Side Story sensation Rita Moreno, 91, and her Grace and Frankie co-star, Lily Tomlin, 83, she shared a method to help get over heartbreak. Jane Fonda Credits Jennifer Lopez for Resurrecting Her Acting Career After 15 Years.

"For anyone going through a painful break-up, let me give you a piece of advice my therapist gave me," she said in an interview with the Mail on Sunday's You magazine. She said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: "Put a rubber band around your wrist, and every time you feel like sticking a knife into the f***er, snap it hard. "It snaps you out of it - it works," she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).