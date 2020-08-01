DC's new Aquaman, Jason Momoa celebrates his birthday today and the occasion compels us to take a note of his inspiring journey. From being a Baywatch boy to a superhero with a successful stint at the box office, Jason's has always been a favourite with the audiences. For the ones who don't know, the actor started his acting journey as a child and gradually navigated through different opportunities in the industry. The Hawaiian actor has had a promising career so far and it includes a variety of roles ranging from period drama to typical actioners. Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Will Lend His Voice to Frosty The Snowman in Warner Bros' Live-Action Movie.

Over the years, Jason has emerged as a heartthrob. While his good looks have often swept girls off their feet, it's his chivalrous nature and immense love for his family that makes us adore him every day. He was a poster boy as a Baywatch hunk and continues to remain one albeit with a minor change. His red trunks have now been replaced with the Aquaman costume of course! That reminds us to grab the opportunity and rewind the time to see his charming transformation over the years. Have a look. Good Bad & Undead: Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa to Reunite for Max Barbakow’s Vampire Movie.

Jason Momoa as a Child Artist

Jason Momoa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As a Baywatch Hunk

Jason Momoa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Right after His Modelling Days

Jason Momoa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With Wife Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones

Jason Momoa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As DC's Aquaman

Jason Momoa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Finally! As a Happy Family Man

Jason Momoa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jason's name became more prominent post his stint as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. Though his role was restricted to a couple of seasons, it was quite impactful and viewers adored his relationship with his Khaleesi aka Daenerys Targaryen. The actor will be next seen in the Aquaman sequel and also in Zack Snyder's Justice League which is scheduled to hit HBOMax in 2021.

