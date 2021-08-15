Actor Emilia Clarke's recent Instagram post has ushered a wave of nostalgia among the 'Game of Thrones' fans. On Sunday, Emilia took to the photo-sharing application and uploaded a picture from her recent meeting with her 'GoT' co-star Jason Momoa. In the image, Jason can be seen lifting Emilia. Game Of Thrones' Prequel House Of The Dragon Begins Production, Matt Smith Spotted At The Table Read (View Pic).

" When your sun and stars roll into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown#likeheneverleft," she captioned the post. Fans became too excited to see them sharing smiles with each other in the picture. Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Shares Brain Surgery Pics; Actor Reveals She Suffered Deadly Aneurysm at 24.

Check Out Emilia Clarke's Instagram Post Below:



"Priceless," a user commented. "My favourite on-screen couple," another fan wrote. For the unversed, Khal Drogo and Khaleesi are the fictional characters played by Jason and Emilia respectively on the hit show 'Game of Thrones'.

