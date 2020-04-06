Jaws Actor Lee Fierro Dies At 91 Due to Coronavirus

Lee Fierro (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lee Fierro, popularly known for her role as Mrs Kintner in Jaws, has died of complications from coronavirus. The actress breathed her last at the age of 91. This sad news was reported by the Martha’s Vineyard Times. Fans of Lee would likely remember her from the 1975 Steven Spielberg film wherein she portrayed the role of a mother of the second shark victim, Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees). One of the scenes from the movie when the actress slaps a sheriff (Chief Brody) became quite an iconic one. Not just this, Lee's character also made a comeback in Jaws: The Revenge in 1987. Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative in the Fifth COVID-19 Test, Will Remain at Lucknow's Hospital Until Sixth Test Results Reflect the Same.

For almost 25 years, Fierro, who was a trained theatre artist guided many aspiring actors by serving as artistic director of the Island Theatre Workshop in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Reportedly, from some time, she had shifted her base to Ohio with an aim to stay close to her family and was living as an assisted care facility when she died. Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus With Mild Symptoms; Twitter Flooded with Speedy Recovery Wishes for the Prince of Wales.

Here's The Iconic Scene Of Lee:

Lee Fierro, who played Mrs. Kintner in 'Jaws' has died at age 91 due to the coronavirus. In 'Jaws,' Fierro played a mom whose son was killed by a shark. In this famous scene, she slaps Chief Brody for not taking the threat of a shark seriously. https://t.co/uzmZrhnL3F pic.twitter.com/Qr7UDxMjsV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 5, 2020

Taking into consideration the social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, a small service is planned by Fierro’s family in Ohio. There are plans for a memorial service in Martha’s Vineyard at a later date. May her soul rest in peace. Talking about the crisis, the number of positive cases across the globe is rising with each passing day, and all we hope is this chaos stops soon. Stay tuned to LatestLY!