In 2019, Rian Johnson brought back the whodunit genre in a spectacular fashion with Knives Out. It followed Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, a master detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy dysfunctional family. It wowed critics as they were impressed with its ensemble cast and Johnson’s smart and witty writing. It kept up the mystery while avoiding to run into the clichés the genre is known for. It acted as a fresh entry in the mystery film genre, and to no one’s surprise a sequel was announced. Knives Out 2 Production Begins in Greece, Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson Spotted on the Sets of Netflix’s Crime Thriller (See Pics).

With not much information out for Knives Out 2 aside from some casting announcements, to celebrate the beginning of its principal photography, here’s all you need to know about Rian Johnson’s next murder mystery. Aquaman 2, Knives Out 2 And John Wick 4 Start Filming; All Three Are Expected To Release In 2022.

Plot

Knives Out 2 will be another suspense saga, following Detective Benoit Blanc as he uncovers and solves another murder mystery.

Cast

Like the previous film, Knives Out 2 will feature an ensemble cast. Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc. He will be joined by Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick.

Director

Rian Johnson will return to direct the sequel. He is also writing the movie.

Release Date

Knives Out 2 is yet to receive a release date, but one thing we know for sure is that it will be distributed by Netflix. With filming beginning in Greece, we should get a release date soon. The article will be updated as more news about Knives Out 2 gets revealed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2021 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).