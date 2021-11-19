Meg Ryan has constantly wowed us with her performances over the years. In every film that she stars in, she brings such an energy to it. Ryan’s energy is so infectious on screen that you can’t help but get attached to her characters. Ryan started off her career by starring in TV shows and then breaking it big with a great set of films in Hollywood. Martin Scorsese Birthday Special: From The Departed to The Wolf of Wall Street, 5 of The Legendary Director’s Best Films According to IMDb.

Watching Meg Ryan’s career and filmography grow over the years has been really fun. She has done everything from indie films to rom-coms. So to celebrate Meg Ryan’s 60th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb.

Innerspace (6.8)

This sci-fi comedy follows a test pilot who is miniaturized and injected into a store clerk. Yes, the film is as weird as it sounds and is honestly a really fun watch. Starring Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, the film is a riot from start to finish. Innerspace also won the Oscar for best visual effects.

Sleepless in Seattle (6.8)

Sleepless in Seattle stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan and tells the story of a son who calls in a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father a partner. The film was praised for its acting, story and just how original it felt compared to other rom-coms at the time.

The Doors (7.2)

The Doors is a biopic that tells the story of the band The Doors and its lead singer, Jim Morrison. The film chronicles around his time from when he was a UCLA film student to his untimely death in 1971. Ryan plays the role of Pamela Courson who was a long-time companion of Morrison.

Anastasia (7.2)

Anastasia is an animated film that focuses on the titular character Anastasia, voiced by Meg Ryan, who hopes to find some signs of her deceased family while con-men try to take advantage of her. Anastasia received acclaim upon release and was lauded for its wonderful animation. Maggie Gyllenhaal Birthday Special: From The Dark Knight to Donnie Darko, 5 of the Actress’s Best Films According to IMDb.

When Harry Met Sally… (7.6)

A cute rom-com that stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in the lead roles. When Harry Met Sally… tells the story of Harry and Sally and how they want to get romantically involved but fear that they may ruin their friendship. It’s a very unique rom-com film that for its time explored some very interesting concepts.

While Meg Ryan hasn’t made anything much in a while, she has still given us a great set of films that we can always go back and enjoy watching. With this we finish off the list and wish Meg Ryan a very happy birthday.

