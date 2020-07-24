Add one more celeb to the list of COVID-19 positives. Oscar-winning actor Mel Gibson has revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, all the way back in April. The actor was spotted with his partner Rosalind Ross, earlier in July, in Malibu, wearing face screens. The actor had kept the news of his diagnosis private for reasons best known to him. Gibson's rep revealed the news to the Daily Telegraph. Amitabh Bachchan Dismisses News Report of Him Testing Negative for COVID-19 as 'Fake and an Incorrigible Lie' (View Tweet).

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," the spokesperson said. "He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

Mel Gibson is not the only celeb who has kept the news to himself. Earlier, Pitch Perfect actress Anna Camp had revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19. She said that it was nothing "like a flu". She added that she contracted the virus after she went out without a mask, just "one time".

Hospitalisation is not the only reason Mel Gibson has made headlines for recently. Winona Ryder, recently, accused the actor of homophobia and antisemitism. A rep of Gibson said that the actress was lying about "about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and lying about it now". Mel Gibson Denies Winona Ryder’s Accusations of Making Anti-Semitic and Homophobic Remarks.

Other famous artists to have contracted coronavirus include Madonna, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Marianne Faithfull and Olga Kurylenko. John Prine, broadway actor Nick Cordero, playwright Terrance McNally and Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger have died to complications raised from COVID-19.

