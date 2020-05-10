Michael Douglas Drops an Update on Ant-Man 3 and It's Pretty Exciting

Michael Douglas in Ant-Man (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Paul Rudd's Ant-Man 3 is one of the major releases in MCU and while it earlier made headlines for all the unwanted reasons, courtesy Evangeline Lilly, this new update may just bring a wide smile on your face. While the sequel was earlier missing from Kevin Feige's roster of upcoming movies in Phase 4 and Phase 5, it was later confirmed and director Peyton Reed was on board for the same. Okay, without wasting much of your time and talking about the update, Michael Douglas in his recent QnA session on Instagram confirmed a major update and that might just excite you. Paul Rudd May Fight Doctor Doom or Norman Osborn in Ant-Man 3 - Read Details.

During his Instagram session when a fan asked him to give an update on Ant-Man 3, Douglas in a hushed tone said, "Ant-man 3... I can't talk about it because the Marvel guys will shoot me (pointing at his neck) with a blow gun. I think you gotta hang tight because maybe some information coming up pretty soon. But, I can't tell you." So there you go. Hold your horses for an update on Ant-Man 3 could drop any time and we wonder what it could be. Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 Ropes In Rick and Morty Scribe to Pen the Screenplay for Paul Rudd Starrer.

Check Out his Reply

Actor Michael Douglas has recently done an Instagram Q&A and was asked about the status of Ant-Man 3, teasing that there will be some information coming out “pretty soon” about the film! #AntMan3 [via: MichaelKirkDouglas instagram] pic.twitter.com/qqTJAnEpKN — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) May 9, 2020

Earlier the movie made headlines when Evangeline Lilly was slammed by Marvel fans for her insensitive comments on the coronavirus pandemic. The actress believed the scenario was blown out of proportion and that government was misusing its power by asking people to stay indoors. Though she later realised the gravity of the situation and apologised for her insensitive remarks, the damage was already done. If reports are to believe Marvel is seriously considering restricting her role in the upcoming sequel and shift the film's focus on Ant-Man's daughter.