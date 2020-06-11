No Land’s Man: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Megan Mitchell’s International Movie Finds Its Music Composer in AR Rahman!

AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Fan of AR Rahman? Then the latest development with regards to the music maestro will only add to your excitement. As per a report in Variety, Rahman has collaborated with international film No Land's Man as a composer and co-producer. This film is said to have a superb ensemble cast which comprises of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor Megan Mitchell, and Bangladeshi musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan. The flick will be directed by none other than popular Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Kevin Pietersen Grooves to AR Rahman’s Famous Tamil Song Ottagathai Kattiko in Latest TikTok Video.

"Time always gives birth to new worlds, new ideas. The newborn world has new challenges and new stories to tell. This is one such story," Rahman said to the portal. Even Nawaz expressed his joy on Rahman being part of such an amazing project and said, "The filming experience for this project was challenging but a fulfilling one. AR Rahman's brilliance will definitely make the film richer." Siddiqui had earlier shared a pic from the film’s schedule wrap in New York and Sydney.

"Farooki and I first spoke about No Land's Man at Film Bazaar in 2014. Between then and now, the film has become even more relevant as it looks at what it means to be a vulnerable person in a racially-divided world," producer Srihari Sathe said. Masakali 2.0 Song: AR Rahman Takes a Dig at Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's Remix Track; Shares a Note Along With The Original Song!

Talking about the plot of the flick, it's said to be based on the life journey of a South Asian man which gets a bit complicated post he meets an Australian woman in the U.S. The movie is shot in the US, Australia, and India, and also has some dialogues in Hindi and Urdu. Stay tuned!

