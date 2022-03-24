Will Packer and Shayla Cowan - the producers of the 94th Oscars announced that 'The Oscars Red Carpet Show', which is the official pre-show for the 94th Oscars set to be held on March 27, will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J and Brandon Maxwell, reports 'Variety'. Oscars 2022: Jason Momoa, Serena and Venus Williams Join Presenter Lineup at the 94th Academy Awards.

'The Oscars Red Carpet Show' will air at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST on ABC. As per 'Variety', before the Academy Awards begin at 8 p.m. EST, the 90-minute special will showcase Oscar nominees, performers and presenters with a sneak peek at Hollywood's biggest night, including a special appearance by DJ M.O.S. Oscars 2022: Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, Brandon Maxwell to Host the 94th Academy Awards Red Carpet Show.

David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro are serving as the executive producers of the 'Red Carpet Show' alongside Packer and Cowan. The Academy also confirmed recently that Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra will perform four of the five songs nominated. Van Morrison will be missing out on the ceremony due to his tour schedule.

