The 97th Academy Awards are on the horizon, poised to deliver an unparalleled celebration of cinematic brilliance in Los Angeles. Since its inception in 1929, the Oscars have stood as the pinnacle of film industry recognition. This year, the audacious drug cartel musical Emilia Pérez commands attention with a remarkable 13 nominations. As the excitement intensifies, details such as the host, broadcast time in India and where to stream the Oscars 2025 online are eagerly anticipated. Read on to stay updated with all the crucial information as Hollywood readies itself to honor the finest achievements in filmmaking. 97th Academy Awards: Harrison Ford Backs Out As Oscars 2025 Presenter Due to Shingles Diagnosis.

When Is Oscars 2025?

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday (March 2) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. For those tuning in from India, the event will air on March 3, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The live broadcast, available on ABC, will kick off with the red carpet, setting the stage for a glam evening of Hollywood’s finest celebrations.

When & Where to Watch Oscars 2025 Live in India?

In the US, Oscars 2025 will be broadcast live on ABC at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on March 2, with streaming options available on Hulu and Disney+. For Indian viewers, the ceremony will air on March 3, 2025, starting at 5:30 AM IST on Star Movies and JioHotstar. Oscars 2025 Live Streaming: JioHotstar to Livestream the 97th Academy Awards in India!

Get Ready to Watch Oscars 2025 Live on JioHotstar

Witness Hollywood's biggest night at the 97th Academy Awards streaming LIVE, March 3 only on #JioHotstar! #OscarsOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/bHx9CQypy2 — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) February 28, 2025

Oscars 2025 Host & Presenters

Former late night talk show host Conan O’Brien is hosting the Academy Awards for the first time.

The presenters at the Oscars will feature an array of distinguished presenters, including Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Joe Alwyn, Goldie Hawn, Ben Stiller, Ana de Armas, Sterling K Brown, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Miley Cyrus and Connie Nielsen. They will be joined by other notable figures such as Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang. Additionally, last year’s acting winners—Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph—will also present the coveted golden statuettes. Oscars 2025 Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 97th Academy Awards Online.

Performers at Oscars 2025

The Oscars will feature exciting live performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Raye. Music fans are in for a treat as these talented artists take the stage, adding a dynamic flair to the evening. It’s a celebration of both cinema and music that promises to be unforgettable.

Major Oscars 2025 Nominations

Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez leads this year’s Oscars 2025 nominations with a total of 13 nods. Following closely are Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Jon M Chu’s Wicked, each with 10 nominations. James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown and Edward Berger’s Conclave each have received eight nominations. The films competing for the coveted Best Picture Oscar include Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked. To read full nominations list, click here.

For the unaware, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has vowed to assist its members and the broader film community in their recovery. The ceremony will honor resilience while celebrating cinematic achievements.

