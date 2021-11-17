Rachel McAdams is a great talent. Perhaps one of the most influential female actor’s working in Hollywood right now, McAdams quickly made a name for herself. She has appeared in a lot of blockbusters, but her best work still lies in character driven films. McAdams originally started out by appearing in comedies and romcoms but then would have her career trajectory changed after she started appearing in more serious films. Rachel McAdams Birthday: A Chirpy Wardrobe that Gels Well with Her Charming Persona (View Pics).

Rachel McAdams is a great actor and she shines in her work. So to celebrate her 43rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb.

Sherlock Holmes (7.6)

Sherlock Holmes stars Robert Downey Jr as the titular detective and sees him face off against a nemesis who equals him in wits and brawn. McAdams stars as Irene Adler, Holmes’s love interest. Both, her and Downey Jr had great chemistry in the film.

Midnight in Paris (7.7)

When a screenwriter travels with his fiancee’s family to Paris, he is strangely transported back to the ‘1920s every midnight. Starring Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams, the film is a wonderful treat that will leave you smiling.

About Time (7.8)

About Time is a sci-fi romcom that tells the story of a man who can travel back to the past to change the outcome of the future. It’s a really interesting film with a great cast. Rachel McAdams stars in the films as James Lake and the film itself will leave you in tears.

The Notebook (7.8)

The Notebook is perhaps the most talked about romantic film of the ‘2000s yet. Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, it tells the story of a poor man who falls in love with a rich girl and how their social differences set them apart. The film was positively received for the chemistry between its two leads. Rachel McAdams Birthday Special: 7 of her Best Red Carpet Moments that You Should Mention in Your Fashion 'Notebook' (View Pics).

Spotlight (8.1)

Spotlight tells the story of the Boston Globe and how they uncover a child molestation case within a local Catholic Church. The film was acclaimed for how it dealt with its heavy themes and how it was able to recount the real life events. McAdams portrays the role of Sacha Pfeiffer and gives a great performance.

We hope that Rachel McAdams has a great and wonderful career and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this we finish off the list and wish Rachel McAdams a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).