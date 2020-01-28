Sam Mendes’ Oscar-Nominated Film 1917 Crosses $200 Million Worldwide

1917 Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners war drama 1917, directed by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes has crossed over a whopping $200 million at the global box-office. Starting out at the No. 1 slot at the US box office in its wide opening weekend, the film, based on World War I, has now grossed over US$ 200 million (Rs 1,400 crore) worldwide in theatrical sales. DGA Awards 2020 Full Winners’ List: 1917, Honey Boy and Other Films That Won Big at The Starry Event.

"1917" has also been on an incredible award-winning spree besides the 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, at the forthcoming 92nd Academy Awards, and 9 nominations for the BAFTA awards. The film has won three awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2020 for Best Director, Best Cinematographer and Best Editing. It is also the 77th Golden Globes winner in the Best Picture-Drama category, and was feted with the Best Director's award for Mendes. 1917 Movie Review: Sam Mendes’ Genius Direction & Roger Deakins’ Astounding Cinematography Create the Most Immersive War Film of This Century.

Adding to the accolades, Mendes won the ‘Best Feature Film' at Directors Guild of America Awards recently. The film also won Best Picture at the Producers Guild of America Awards, and Roger Deakins won Top Feature Award from the American Society of Cinematographers for his spectacular work in 1917.