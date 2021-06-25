Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just had its second trailer debut. It showed us more about its plot and the characters that we will be meeting through the film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu in the titular role, as he is forced to confront his past after he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer: Hulk Villain Abomination Shows Up in Simu Liu’s Action-Packed Marvel Movie (Watch Video).

Shang-Chi is a relatively lesser-known Marvel character that has just recently had a spike in popularity ever since his film was announced. There are a lot of elements about the character that are being changed to fit the story of MCU, for example, The Mandarin was never really his father in the comic but rather for the movie it’s been changed to that. It’s great to see Marvel take a risk with such lesser-known characters because their obscure characters are ripe with some great character development and universe-building. Also seeing as to how this is going to be Marvel’s version of a Kung Fu film, it has us all the more excited. The second trailer featured some great cinematography and character reveal that hinted at the plot of the film, so here are five hints that we got from the recent trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Ten Rings

It seems like we will be getting to see the history behind the Ten Rings and its organisation for the trailer opens up with a brief glimpse of a war taking place, and The Mandarin played by Tony Leung, using the Ten Rings in all its glory. The appearance of the Ten Rings also looks quite different from its comic counterpart, in the comics the Ten Rings just appear to be normal rings but over here they seem to be like bracelets. There is a popular theory running wild among the fans that the rings are that to be fitted on the fingers of a dragon, that’s why the unusual size of them.

Shang-Chi's Training

With many scenes in the trailer taking place in the past, it seems like we will be seeing how Shang-Chi came to be the fighter that he is. The one that sticks out the most is his training with Death Dealer, it seems like they will be having some kind of rivalry in the film. Although the actor playing Death Dealer still remains to be a mystery, it does seem like he will bring some really chaotic energy to the fight scenes. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings First Look Poster Out! Simu Liu's Marvel Superhero Film To Release in Theatres on September 3.

Shang-Chi Being Tracked Down by The Mandarin

It also seems like The Mandarin will be tracking down Shang-Chi for the first half of the film, as he sends his men after him in San Francisco to bring him back to the Ten Rings organisation. Here’s where we see glimpses of his fight with Death Dealer and Razor Fist, also it seems like the motivation for The Mandarin to bring Shang-Chi back home is so that he can take over the Ten Rings organisation. The trailer also ends with hinting towards the fact that we will get to see an amazing climatic battle between The Mandarin and Shang-Chi involving the Ten Rings.

The Reveal of a Dragon

The trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also includes our titular hero meeting a dragon underwater. Now who the dragon still remains a mystery, but if earlier toy leaks are anything to go by, then it looks like it’s the Great Protector.

Return of Abomination

Last seen in The Incredible Hulk, the trailer also features the return of Abomination In the final few seconds of the trailer. He is seen fighting a sorcerer that many are predicting to be Wong from Doctor Strange. Whatever it might be, it’s great to see the return of Abomination. He is also slated to appear in the She Hulk Disney+ series.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is slated to release on September 3, 2021.

