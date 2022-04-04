Ben Schwarts, Jim Carrey and Idris Elba starrer Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in many territories on March 30, 2022 with its US release set to happen on April 8, 2022. Directed by Jeff Fowler and distributed by Paramount Pictures, the movie follows Sonic as he faces off against Knuckles and Eggman while being joined by Tails as well. The movie opened to positive reviews by critics. However after release, the movie leaked on to torrent sites and is available for streaming on them as well. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Makers Unveil New Posters for Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey’s Videogame Film! (View Pic).

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Trailer: Get Ready To Rumble With the World’s Favorite Blue Hedgehog (Watch Video).

For the unversed, the movie stars Ben Schwarts as Sonic, Jim Carrey as Eggman and Idris Elba as Knuckles. The movie also stars James Marsden, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and Tom Butler.

