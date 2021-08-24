After a magnitude of leaks and rumours, Spider-Man: No Way Home finally had its first trailer debut this morning. Featuring Peter Parker to get his name clear, he seeks help from Doctor Strange and after a spell goes wrong, there is a breach in the multiverse. This leads to different villains emerging from different dimensions and Spider-Man having to save the day again. Tom Holland on Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: This Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg, You Have No Idea What Else Is to Come (Watch Video).

With the first trailer we got a basic idea of what we can expect from the film. We will be getting to see old faces back again and it has a lot of fans excited. So let’s take a look at Five Easter Eggs from the new trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: Did Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock Say ‘Hello Peter’ to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Not Tom Holland? Fans Feel So!

Electro

While we know that Jamie Foxx will be returning in the role of Electro, he wasn’t featured in the trailer. Although you can see one instance with yellow lightning which shows that Electro is using his powers in some capacity.

Electro vs Sandman

We can even see a glimpse of lightning and sand interacting with each other. This could possibly hint that Electro might battle Sandman in the movie which will retain his character arc from Spider-Man 3. You can even see in one frame that Sandman is protecting Spider-Man from Electro which means that he might not be a villain here.

Lizard

Check Out the Tweet Below:

While he isn’t outright seen in the trailer, there is one particular frame where you can see a monster hitting a magical prison. You can check out the GIF below.

https://twitter.com/AllFatherWorks/status/1429988100126748672?s=19

You can clearly see a large creature hitting a magical barrier of some kind. With many of the previous villains rumoured to return, it does seem like The Lizard will be one of them.

Green Goblin

Green Goblin’s Pumpkin Bomb is also seen here. It is backed up by his classic laugh which is followed by a line “Be careful what you wish for, Parker”. It’s clearly Willem Dafoe’s voice and we can’t wait to see him return in the role.

One More Day Storyline

It looks like Spider-Man: No Way Home will be picking up some aspects from the storyline, One More Day too. The only difference here being that we have Doctor Strange instead of Mephisto who is making people rid of Peter’s identity.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021 and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and JK Simmons.

