Spider-Man's Tom Holland and Batman's Robert Pattinson are all set to come together for The Devil All The Time and ever since the film's announcement, fans have been super excited to see this duo together. The film also stars another Marvel actor, Sebastian Stan Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska and more. The film's first look was released recently and it looks beyond amazing. As per the synopsis released by the makers, the film follows a "multi-strand narrative set between the end of World War II and the beginning of America’s involvement in Vietnam in which a motley group of characters’ lives all intersect." The Devil All the Time: Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan and Robert Pattinson’s Multi-Starrer Psychological Thriller to Hit Netflix on September 16!

Based on Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 book by the same name, it will see Tom Holland essay the role of Arvin Russell. Holland has been excited about this project and also spoke to EW saying it was probably the idea of doing a period film, trying another accent that drew him to this project. The film has been directed by Antonio Campos who in an interview with EW, couldn't stop praising Holland as he said, "Tom is a very sweet person and a very generous actor but he's willing to go wherever he needs to go emotionally for the character."As for Pattinson, the actor plays the role of a preacher named Preston Teagardin in the film. On the first look pictures, both Pattinson and Holland look amazing and in character. Uncharted: Tom Holland Begins Shoot As Nathan Drake For Popular Video Game Adaption, As Confirmed By His #Nate Insta Post!

Check Out Tom Holland's Look from the Film Here:

View this post on Instagram Devil All The Time! You gotta see this one A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Aug 3, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

Here's Robert Pattinson's Look from the Film:

Campos has not only directed the film but also written the screenplay with his brother Paulo. The Devil All The Time is slated for a Netflix release on September 16.

