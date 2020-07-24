Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder was among Marvel's future line-up announcement at San Diego Comic-con 2019. The movie that will be helmed by Ragnarok director, Taika Watiti will also mark the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster in the MCU after Thor: The Dark World. While not much is known about its plotline, we do know that Portman may feature as the female Thor and thanks to the director's new revelations, we also know it would be insanely romantic. Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder - Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender and 10 Other Actors Who Played Both Marvel and DC Characters.

During his recent interaction with BBC, Taika Watiti without spilling any more details revealed how the romance will be a crucial part of his next directorial. "It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that," he said while also assuring that, "it’s going to be really good." Considering Jane Foster will return in Thor's life, romance is bound to be a talking point. Also, Tessa Thompson had previously revealed that Valkyrie is looking for her queen as the MCU's first openly bisexual character. Thor: Love And Thunder - From Natalie Portman's Return To Valkyrie's LGBTQ Reveal; All You Need About Cast and Release Date of Chris Hemsworth's Film!

Thor: Love and Thunder was among Marvel's 2021 releases. However, its shooting was abrupted due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film which was earlier slated to release in November 2021 has been now pushed to February 2022. The film also stars Christian Bale and rumours are rife about him playing the main antagonist who will lock horns with Hemsworth's Thor.

