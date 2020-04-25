Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Sequels Join the List of Delayed Releases in Hollywood

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible sequels get delayed (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The year 2020 will go down in history as the worst one ever for the entertainment industry. While Bollywood is struggling with its own problems, Hollywood is either considering releasing its upcoming projects on OTT directly or delaying it till 2021 and even 2022. Marvel has already announced its new schedule changes with Black Widow being the only release to come out this year. Meanwhile, Warner Bros has also pushed ahead a few of its projects along with Sony Pictures. The recent update, however, comes from the Paramount camp. Marvel’s Black Widow, Disney’s Mulan, Jungle Cruise Get New Release Dates After COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Original Slots – Read Deets.

Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible sequels have been delayed following the coronavirus pandemic. Paramount in its recent media announcement announced the new release dates of Cruise's next two sequels. The seventh instalment of his action franchise which was slated to hit the screens on July 23, 2021, will now debut four months later on Nov 19, 2021. The eighth instalment which had booked the August 5, 2022 slot will now pick Nov 4, 2022, as its new release date. Marvel's Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2 Postponed in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak.

Previously movies like A Quiet Place II, No Time to Die Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, F9: The Fast Saga and Venom 2 along with other releases were pushed ahead after movie productions were shut down and theatres were asked to observe the lockdown.