Over the last 20 years, Vin Diesel has made himself to be one of the Hollywood's biggest leading men by starring in the Fast and Furious franchise. Can easily be considered as the godfather of the series, Diesel alongside his cast and crew has made it into be one the highest grossing IPs that is still going on today. Fast X Part 2 Release Date Revealed! Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa's Action Film to Hit Theatres on April 4, 2025.

One of the core themes of the Fast and Furious franchise is family, and there is no better physical incarnation of it rather than Diesel's own character, Dominic Toretto. He will do just about anything to make sure that nothing of harm happens to those who are close to him. So, to celebrate Vin Diesel's 56th birthday, let's take a look at nine of his best quotes as Dominic Toretto. Fast X: Vin Diesel Reveals He Gifted His Son a Car From Dominic Toretto's Garage, Says the Movie is All About 'Family'.

We Definitely Racin'...

Quote of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

My Own Fate...

Quote of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Are You?

Quote of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Ride or Die...

Quote of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Respect...

Quote of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Family is Everything...

Quote of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Family...

Quote of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

A Quarter-Mile...

Quote of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Winning is Winning...

Quote of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).