Elon Musk shared a post on May 12, 2025, and informed about the delay in the launch of xAI's latest AI chatbot, Grok 3.5. In his post, Musk said, "3.5 is still too rough around the edges. Needs another week or so." The delay comes a few months after the launch of Grok 3 in February 2025. That version introduced major improvements over Grok 2, including new features that made the chatbot helpful for its users. Grok 3 brought advanced features like image editing, voice mode, reasoning capability, DeepResearch, and more. Elon Musk Seeks ‘Galaxy Brain Questions and Answers’ To Train Grok AI Chatbot; Check Details.

Grok 3.5 Launch Delayed

3.5 is still too rough around the edges. Needs another week or so. — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 11, 2025

