One of Hollywood’s most influential director, Wolfgang Peterson has sadly passed away at the age of 81. A German filmmaker who would go on to direct some of Hollywood’s biggest all-timers, Petersen death was announced by his spokesperson Michelle Bega. The director died due to pancreatic cancer, and it truly is a sad day for the film industry. Wolfgang Petersen Dies at 81; Director Was Best Known for Troy, Das Boot, The Perfect Storm.

Having a bunch of iconic films under his boot like Troy and Air Force One, Petersen’s influence could be felt throughout the industry. Having dabbled in war and historical films, Petersen would even reinvigorate the fantasy genre with his works, and they are still being referenced to this date. So, to celebrate this iconic filmmaker’s life, let’s take a look at five of his most iconic films that still hold a special place in our hearts.

Air Force One

When at the height of his career, Harrison Ford was unstoppable. So, pairing him up with the highly ambitious Petersen was sure to get us some interesting results. Air Force One is what we got and the premise is one huge roller coaster as we see the President of the United States save everyone on a hijacked plane. With great action and Petersen’s fun direction, this one flick that will leave you thrilled.

The Neverending Story

With Stranger Things 3 revitalising the iconic song from the film, The Neverending Story had quite the impact back in the ‘80s. Being Petersen’s first English language film, the movie follows a chosen one who is destined to stop the Nothing, a dark force that won’t stop until it has engulfed everything.

Troy

An epic-historical war film, Troy was an adaptation of the Trojan War that was loosely based on Homer’s Iliad. Featuring Brad Pitt, Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom, Troy’s scope is magnificent and really leans into this classic tale from the Greek Mythology. Petersen really embraces the content here and delivers one heck of a film.

In the Line of Fire

One of Clint Eastwood’s finest, In the Line of Fire is an impactful political action thriller. The film sees a Secret Service Agent save the President of the United States from an assassination being played out by a disillusioned CIA agent. The film has all the thrills and action that you would expect from Petersen and also consists of a great Eastwood performance.

Das Boot

The film that really put Petersen on the map, Das Boot possessed of some of the most claustrophobic scenes that you will ever see. Focusing on a German U-Boat (Submarine) in World War II, the story here explores the terrors of war in a way you wouldn’t expect. If you want to see Petersen at his best, then Das Boot is for you. Wolfgang Petersen Dies at 81; German Director Was Known for Films Like Das Boot, Air Force One Among Others.

With the death of Wolfgang Petersen, we have lost one of the greats. However, let’s take this day to remember the talents of this man and celebrate his work.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2022 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).