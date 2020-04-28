Jassie Gill Teams Up with His Friend Simmie for a Peppy Punjabi Number ‘Jonny Waker’ (Watch Video)

Jassie Gill and Simmie in ‘Jonny Waker’ (Photo Credits: Youtube Still)

Singer Jassie Gill is back with another song, this time in collaboration with his friend Simmie. Titled "Jonny Waker", the peppy song has been sung by the two artistes who also feature in the video. Talking about it, Jassie said: "Simmie is a friend and is a great artiste.

When he came to me with the song, I really liked it and I am glad that I am a part of the song. Luckily, we shot the song before quarantine." Simmie heaped praise on Jassie by calling him "a great guy and an amazing human being". "I am very happy he said yes to be a part of the song," he added.

Watch Jassie Gill, Simmie's Jonny Waker Music Video Below

This comes just after the release of Jassie's "Ehna chauni aa", which was shot on a phone.