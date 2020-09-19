Popular dancer, Kishore Aman Shetty, has been nabbed by the Mangaluru police for possession of an ecstasy drug, namely MDMA - methylene dioxymethamphetamine. Kishore, 30, is known for his stint on the dance reality show Dance India Dance, following which he landed a supporting role in the Remo D'Souza film, ABCD. Along with the dancer, Aqeel Nausheel, 28, has also been arrested by the police. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has been highly active on the crackdown of drug network lately, which also includes exposing a high-profile drugs racket involving Sandalwood celebs. Sandalwood Drug Racket: CCB Summons Kannada Star Couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale.

As per reports, CCB and the police working with the Economic Offences & Narcotics arrested Kishore and Aqeel with the drugs, bike and two mobile phones. Reports add that the duo brought the drugs from Mumbai and was trying to sell it in Mangaluru. Sandalwood Drug Racket: CCB Conducts Raids at Vivek Oberoi’s Brother-in-Law Aditya Alva’s Properties.

Remember This Moment From ABCD?

The crackdown was carried under the supervision of police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash by CCB inspector Shivaprakash R Naik, Economic Offences and narcotics inspector Ramakrishna, CCB PSI Kabbalraj and others, reports Deccan Herald. The police will try to trace all possible drug networks from the arrested men. The commissioner added that the Aqeel and Kishore were involved in drug selling to earn quick money.

