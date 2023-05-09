While we obsessed over Lee Min-ho for the hundredth time and got delirious with happiness to see a millisecond appearance of Park Seo Joon in The Marvels trailer, there's one Korean actor who was making all the right choices and delivering on them as well. We are talking about the most dependable actor presently Lee Do Hyun. The frequency of his shows has increased we couldn't have been gladder. The Glory Stars Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun Are Dating, Reveals Dispatch.

Our earliest memory of watching that soft charming face was Hotel Del Luna. Lee Do Hyun played Go Chung-myung, Man Woel's love from the past she couldn't have. We skipped a beat every time we saw that calming face. Since then, we have watched him often and thoroughly enjoyed his performances because, with each one of them, he has only become better and better.

To prove what a supreme talent Le Do Hyun is, let's talk about these scenes.

Sweet Home

Even the strongest and calmnest human being feels fear and Lee Do Hyun showed it spectacularly.

Youth Of May

This scene is obviously a writing marvel. Big cheers to the writers for this. Lee Do Hyun's answers to all of Go Min Si's 'picky' nature during the blind date is just fantastic. What's even more interesting is the flicker of emotion that reflects on Lee Do Hyun's face when Go Min Si orders for a beer. It moves swiftly from shock to realisation and we loved it! Such control over emotions...that's an art!

18 Again

This is a funny scene where Lee Do Hyun first realised he has reverted to his eighteen-year-old self. The entire exchange where he behaves like the father of a girl not too younger than him is hilarious. His comedy skills are equally sharp!

The Glory

And we thought it was the story of revenge enacted by a woman on her High School bullies. Lee Do Hyun can do the same and make it as chilling as ever in The Glory. The calm threat that he issues on his father's killer is enough evidence to prove this sweet-looking boy can be as devilish as anybody else. Glory, School 2015, True Beauty - 7 Kdrama Shows That Addressed Bullying.

The Good Bad Mother

Even when he played bad, we weren't too surprised. But Lee Do Hyun being cold was quite shocking. This scene is perhaps the best one in the entire series. The hurt, the betrayal, the words... heartbreaking!

We will still obsess over Lee Min-Ho and cheer loudly for Park Seo Joon's Hollywood debut. But now we will also hype Lee Do Hyun for the awesome actor that he is!

