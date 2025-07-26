If you follow K-pop, you might already be aware of the ongoing feud between NJZ (NewJeans) and their management label, ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation, which also manages K-pop sensations BTS. For those unfamiliar with the controversy, NewJeans have been involved in a dispute with ADOR ever since it was announced that Min Heejin would step down as the CEO of the label in August 2024. A month later, the group held a surprise livestream demanding that Min Heejin be reinstated as CEO. The members later announced that they would debut as NJZ, cutting all association with ADOR. NewJeans Announces Departure From ADOR at Emergency Press Conference; Agency Says Agreement Is in ‘Full Effect’.

The tensions continue to escalate after the thirteenth hearing between ADOR and NewJeans over the validity of the exclusive contracts. Reports suggest that ADOR firmly denied all allegations of bullying or persecution and said that the claims were false.

Latest Court Hearing in NJZ vs ADOR Case

During the latest hearing in the case at the Seoul Central District Court between NJZ and ADOR, legal representatives of the group made shocking new claims and also shared a petition signed by the members which received widespread reactions on the internet. According to the petition, NJZ members are looking to nullify their exclusive contracts with ADOR, and it was also revealed that the members cannot retur to the label in its current sate.

NewJeans-ADOR Contract Dispute: Third Court Hearing Update

NewJeans side at their court hearing today: "The members want to continue their entertainment careers but not under ADOR. Just being near the ADOR building makes their hearts race, and some members even had to take antidepressants." pic.twitter.com/UxsVRh0N1Y — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) July 24, 2025

According to Koreaboo, the legal team of NJZ said, "The members want to continue their careers in the entertainment industry, but they do not want to do so under ADOR. Even just going near the ADOR building makes their hearts race and forces them to take antidepressants.

Why NJZ’s Petition Is Stirring Controversy

During the hearing, a handwritten petition signed by the members was also revealed. One particular part caught everyone’s attention, where the members compared themselves to school kids who fall victim to bullying or any other form of violence. Netizens did not find the comparison appropriate.

The petition read, "Telling us to go back to ADOR is like telling a school bullying victim to return to their place where their bully is. The staff who worked with us have already left, and ADOR is no longer genuinely listening to what we have to say. How loudly do we have to scream before someone realises how much we're hurting?"

NJZ’s Petition Backfires

Not sure what NJZ’s legal team was trying to achieve here, but if, even in the remotest corner of their minds, they thought comparing the members to school violence victims would earn them sympathy, it was surely a bad idea. Netizens reacting to the update didn’t appreciate it one bit. Many suggested that the members should just pay the fine and move on instead of dragging out the drama.

A netizen on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Contracts have to be upheld but in sure there’s a buyout clause, pay the fine and off you go." Another wrote, "Nobody in Hybe except Ador wants them there and I'm sure if they decide to pay the termination fee Ador will gladly let them go."

Fans React to NJZ’s Petition in ADOR Case

McDonald’s is always hiring. I’m JK but the whole “it makes a me anxious” story is something everyone has to deal with in life. Contracts have to be upheld but in sure there’s a buyout clause, pay the fine and off you go. — Dubu MⓊnkii (@parkamonkii) July 25, 2025

‘Overdramatising Again’

overdramatising again — 𝔬𝔯𝔫𝔞𝔪𝔢𝔫𝔱 (@celestial_cstle) July 25, 2025

As Simple as That!

Pay n go simple — Sincerity (@elleade44) July 25, 2025

Few Even Showed Support to NJZ

the anti-njz side is all about how “your workplace is toxic? so what? don’t be a baby? go work in your toxic workplace and shut up. other people have it worse. you’re fine.” interesting how many people come out of the woodwork to affirm this kind of thing — Kevin Casey (@whatKCthought) July 24, 2025

According to Dispatch, NewJeans' legal team used dramatic statements during the hearing to state their position, such as comparing ADOR to a mobile phone whose SIM card had been replaced, highlighting that the company's direction completely changed after Min Heejin's departure. Former in 2022 , NJZ consists of members Hanni, Haerin, Minji, Hyein and Danielle.

