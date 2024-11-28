K-Pop girl group NewJeans has been grabbing the headlines for the past few days for all the wrong reasons. On Thursday, November 28, the five-member girl group announced that they are leaving ADOR. The shocking announcement comes just days after they sent a certification of contents to their agency, demanding rectifications in their exclusive contracts within 14 days. Additionally, their notice included a warning that they would terminate their contracts if their demands were not met. It seems the unfortunate day has arrived. NewJeans’ Hanni Workplace Harassment Case: South Korea’s Labour Ministry Dismisses K-Pop Idol’s Bullying Claims for THIS Reason.

NewJeans To Leave ADOR!

On Thursday, the members of NewJeans called for an emergency press conference and officially announced their departure from ADOR. During the press meeting, member Hanni said that their agency, ADOR, "neither has the ability nor the will to protect the group. Staying at the agency will only prolong our psychological pain and waste our time."

NewJeans on Their Future Plans for the Group

“we really wish to be able to release new music for bunnies next year asap whenever and we rlly hope that we have the opportunity to meet you guys from all around the world..” daily reminder newjeans is not disbanding but redebuting with better company! NJ NEVER D!E pic.twitter.com/MatBzJ7FoO — 🐰 (@_hannibunch) November 28, 2024

ADOR Rejects NewJeans’ Contract Termination

However, just hours after the hastily made announcement, an official statement from ADOR was released that told a different story. According to the statement, "ADOR, as the contractual party, has not violated the terms of the agreement. A unilateral claim of a breach of trust does not constitute valid grounds for terminating the contract. The exclusive agreement between ADOR and the NewJeans members remains in full effect. Therefore, we respectfully request that the group continue its collaboration with ADOR on upcoming activities, as has been the practice to date." NewJeans’ Hanni Workplace Harassment Controversy: ADOR Supports K-Pop Girl Group, Urges BELIFT LAB To Address ‘Unnecessary Controversies’.

At the press conference, Hanni, Minji, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein also assured fans that they would not give up on their group name. They said, "We will not give up on the NewJeans name. We will continue to fight for our name. Regardless of our name, NewJeans will never die."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).