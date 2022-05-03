It's always feels great to watch a Ji Chang wook series. If for a moment we don't consider how drop-dead handsome he is, this man has a certain charm which draws you to his characters. Now he is coming up with Sound Of Magic where he plays a magician. He looks exceptionally good as always and promises to make the series a great viewing experience. It also has the current man of all seasons in the Kdrama world Hwang In Yeop and Choi Sung-eun. The trailer looked really nice as it is been a while we have watched a show on magic. But it also reminded us of a few movies. Let us tell you a few of them here... The Sound of Magic Teaser: Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun’s Show About a Mysterious Magician To Arrive on Netflix on May 6! (Watch Video).

Hwang In Yeop in sarson ke khet just like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Imagine our surprise when we saw this scene in the trailer. In Yeop lost in the field of mustard flowers, do you think he is waiting for his Simran just like Shah Rukh Khan did for Kajol in DDLJ? Could be.

Hwang In Yeop in Sound Of Magic (Photo credit: YouTube)

#Mohabbatein with Hwang In Yeop

Doesn't the picture above also make you think of Raj Aryan lost from Mohabbatein. Look here..

Photo credit: Facebook

#Carousel of Grey's Anatomy

The carousel here lights up in the trailer as Ji Chang Wook introduces the world of wonder to Choi Sung-eun.

Photo credit: Twitter

This looks so similar to the once in Grey's Anatomy about 'Carousel never stops turning'

#The Greatest Showman Ji Chang-wook

Wook's flamboyance and charm as the magician took us back to the Huge Jackman-Zendaya-Zac Efron musical instantly.

#Ji Chank Wook Vs Aamir Khan

This is not just us even the social media found a connect here between Aamir Khan's look from Dhoom 3 and Wook's in the series. Aamir too had a few clever tricks up his sleeves which we are pretty sure Wook as a magician will too. Ji Chang-Wook Looks Effortlessly Chic in New Photoshoot, Shares Pics on Instagram.

Now it's time you watch the trailer of Sound Of Magic once more.

Do let us know what you think about our comparisons. We couldn't help but list them down. Sound Of Magic starts streaming this Friday on Netflix.

