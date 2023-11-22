It's fascinating to see how Squid Game has expanded its universe beyond the original series! The concept of a real-life adaptation, even without the deadly consequences, certainly speaks to the impact and popularity of the show. As the new installment Squid Game The Challenge debuts, it'll be interesting to observe how the themes are portrayed and whether the essence of the critique remains intact or is diluted for the sake of entertainment. Squid Game - The Challenge: 456 Real People Ready to Risk It All and Win $4.56 Million in Netflix's Upcoming Reality Show (View Post).

Do you think this spin-off will capture the same essence that made the original Squid Game so impactful? We, if you're not confident about the series, we suggest you just read these critics reviews before you up open the Netflix application.

The Guardian: It was reasonable to assume that Squid Game: The Challenge would be a cash-in, a cynical by-product of the original’s success that would miss the point entirely, and perhaps it does. But as a gameshow, as the spectacle it sets out to be, it is very hard to look away. The first episode, unsurprisingly, kicks things off with the memorable Red Light, Green Light, in which players have to make their way to a finish line, freezing when the giant doll trains her laser eyes on them, trying to spot a stumble. I won’t spoil things by saying precisely how they solve the problem of the “elimination”, but it embraces the ridiculousness, and it is just shocking enough, and so silly as to be funny, most of the time. The contestants who give it the full am-dram deserve extra respect, even if it is at the cost of the prize money.

The Hollywood Reporter: Squid Game: The Challenge does not exist in a vacuum. It exists to cash in on one of the streamer’s biggest-ever hits, the 2021 South Korean scripted drama Squid Game. In that context, it looks not like a one-off curiosity but like a brand extension that fundamentally misunderstands what the brand was meant to represent in the first place. Squid Game might have set out to tell a searing allegory about the miseries of capitalism, but its packaging was a marketing boon. Its look was replicated endlessly for promotional events, theme parties and Halloween costumes. Squid Game The Challenge: Netflix To Expand Original Korean Drama Into New Reality Competition Series.

Check Out Trailer of Squid Game The Challenge:

IGN: Especially since any criticism about how The Challenge simulates the violence depicted in Squid Game can be brushed off with ‘it’s all just fun and games,’ there’s no real incentive to consider some of the show’s negative connotations. But therein lies the problem, as it’s impossible to completely separate its elaborate sets and green jumpsuits from the world they originated in. If “missing the point” were a reality show, it would be Squid Game: The Challenge. Its marriage of unscripted programming and the bespoke imagery of Squid Game borders on bad taste; it feels particularly gross whenever it mimics the violence found in the hit Korean drama. That said, it still manages to be entertaining. By showcasing the players as real people and not just contestants who are encouraged to embellish every thought or feeling whenever they’re in front of the camera, the show is able to add some credibility to the on screen drama. The new games and challenges are welcome additions, with conclusions that often deviate from the expected outcome. Despite how lowbrow it might seem, Squid Game: The Challenge is actually worth watching.

