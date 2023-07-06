There are rumours that True Beauty will return with season 2. The televised first season of the Korean drama made many shifts from the webtoon it was based on. The first season ended with Moon Ga Young's Lim Joo-Kyung choosing Lee Suho (Cha Eun Woo) as her boyfriend leaving Han Seo Joon (Hwang In Yeop) heartbroken. Now that there are rumours of a second season we wonder if Joo Kyung and Seo Joon will finally be the endgame as suggested by the webtoon. All Of Us Are Dead, True Beauty, Hellbound - 7 Kdramas Based On Webtoons That We Recommend.

The webtoon by the same name recently concluded with Seo Joon popping the question to Joo Kyung. It also shows how the latter is no longer hiding behind layers of makeup and has accepted herself the way she is. This makes us believe there could be a proposal scene if not a wedding one. But this also makes us wonder if like the webtoon Joo Kyung will choose Seo Joon at the end as her life partner and not Suho. Glory, School 2015, True Beauty - 7 Kdrama Shows That Addressed Bullying.

The writers of the series have already deviated from the webtoon majorly in the first season and may not stick to the OG material in the sequel as well. So all you Joo Kyung-Suho lovers can rejoice of course. But our point is why will there be a season 2 if such a conflict doesn't exist?

