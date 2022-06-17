The Korean fans of Yumi's Cells 2 are royally spoiling today's episode for all global fans. The third episode is already out for them and they just can't stop drooling over a few scenes. So if you haven't checked out the episode yet, stay away from social media or this story for that matter. One thing we can say for sure this is going to be very steamy. Yumi's Cells 2: Kim Go-Eun Returns With New Love GOT7's Jinyoung, Here's What We Hope To See In The Sequel.

In the second episode, we have seen Yumi played by Kim Go-eun regret rejecting Ba Bi's (Jinyoung) proposal. She was hasty in saying no and when she realised she was too quick to dismiss him, she sought him out but didn't get a favourable response. Well, if you have any doubts if they will be a thing, this episode will clear them all by being sexy too! Let us tell you how.

Once again, this is a spoiler story so please don't read ahead if you don't wish to. The kissing scene between Yumi and Ba Bi is going viral on the internet. It starts on an inhibited noted and then goes full blown. We don't know about them but our hearts were racing abnormally when it showed up on our timeline. Yumi’s Cells: Kim Go-eun and GOT7’s Jin-young Talk About Their Roles and Season 2 of the Drama.

Next is Jinyoung taking a shower! He is oh-so-fine! We wonder how Yumi's lust cell will behave once he 'bares' it all. So damn excited!

park jinyoung?!? i can’t believe we got a shower scene after a long time omg pskdkslsksm #YumisCells2Ep3 #YumisCells2Ep4 pic.twitter.com/D6Rp5lnmLH — riel 🍬 elle day (@seventhshore) June 17, 2022

The episode 3 preview showed us how Yumi has decided to voice her feelings out for Ba Bi and guess that leads to the kiss. Yumi's Cells 2 streams on Viki.

