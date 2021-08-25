Actor Vijay Sethupati updated fans about the release of his much awaited film Laabam on Wednesday. The film will hit theatres on September 9. Vijay took to his Instagram account to share news. He captioned it as: "#Laabam Grand Release On September 9th in Theaters Near You." Laabam Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan’s Upcoming Social Drama is the Topical Conversation We Need (Watch Video).

The film, directed by S.P. Jhananathan, stars actress Shruti Haasan as the female protagonist in the film. The actress too posted the same still from the movie and updated fans about the theatrical release. 'Laabam' was shot and ready for release before the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country. Laabam: Vijay Sethupathi’s Pics While Dubbing For SP Jananathan’s Directorial Hits The Internet!

Check Out Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

Vijay had earlier clarified that the film will never have a direct OTT release. He had taken to Twitter in December 2020 and tweeted: "Socio political thriller #Laabam, it's not a direct OTT premiere, it will have a big theatrical release".

