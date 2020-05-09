Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020: Faisal Khan, Ssharad Malhotra, Chaitanya Choudhury, Actors Who Portrayed The Great Rajput King On Screen (View Pics)

Faisal Khan, Ssharad Malhotra, Chaitanya Choudhury (Photo Credits: Insta, Youtube)

Every year May 9 is the date which is celebrated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti all over India. The 13th King of Mewar was born in the year 1540 and was regarded as the first freedom fighter to battle it out for independence. He fought against the Mughal emperor Akbar in the Haldighati which also remains quite a memorable event in Indian history. Pratap was born to King Udai Singh-II and Queen Jaiwanta Bai. And as today marks the 480th Maharana Pratap Jayanti, we thought of listing a few actors on both small as well big screen who played the role of Rajput ruler and won hearts. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2019: Facts to Know About The 13th Rajput King of Mewar on His 479th Birth Anniversary.

From Narayan Singh Sisodia, Faisal Khan to Ssharad Malhotra very few shows and films have depicted the journey of the freedom fighter. So, without further ado, let’s check out the names of the actors who played the Rajput King and in a way gave tribute to the great leader. Maharana Pratap Actress Rachanaa Parulkar Faces the Wrath of Cyclone Fani, Narrates Her Near-Fatal Encounter.

Narayan Singh Sisodia

This actor portrayed the role of the Rajput King in a 2012 film titled as Maharana Pratap: The First Freedom Fighter. Showing the bravery of Maharana on the celluloid, the film was one of its kind and revolved around the important life events from the emperor’s life.

Narayan Singh Sisodia (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Anurag Sharma

TV actor Anurag essayed the role of Maharana Pratap in serial Jodha Akbar. While the show was not a full-fledged one on the Rajput King, Anurag's little yet impactful portrayal still remains in the minds of the viewers.

Anurag Sharma (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Faisal Khan

Faisal Khan rose to fame and ruled hearts for his portrayal as a young Pratap in Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap. If there is one serial which showed the ups and downs of the King in the right light then it has to be this Sony TV show.

Faisal Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Sharad Malhotra

After Faisal Khan, it was this dashing lad from the telly world who played the role of a mature and adult King in the same serial Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap.

Ssharad Malhotra (Photo Credits: Insta)

Chaitanya Choudhury

Only a few people know that Chaitanya actually played Maharana Pratap on the small screen. A series called Bharatvarsh featured him in episode 8 which was dedicated to Maharana and his valour. This episode also grabbed a lot of attention for being precise and narrated by Anupam Kher.

Chaitanya Choudhry (Photo Credits: YouTube)