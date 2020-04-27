Paatal Lok Teaser: Producer Anushka Sharma's Crime Series Looks Like a 'Paatal Lok' of a Ride (Watch Video)

Paatal Lok Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Anushka Sharma is quite an awesome producer. She has produced films like Phillauri, Pari and NH 10 so far - she starred in all three - and the titles range from good to mindblowing. Now, she has taken up the role as a full-fledged producer, with her upcoming web-series for Netflix and Amazon Prime. The teaser of her web-series for Prime, titled, Paatak Lok, dropped today on the internet and it has bloodshed aplenty. After Sacred Games and Mirzapur, this is the new show to delve into the genre.

The first footage's sole purpose is to tease the audience. We see seemingly thrilling scenes, but all the primary cast members are kept hidden from the teaser. Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat play lead roles. They will, possibly, be revealed in the trailer that is due to drop on May 5, the end of the teaser promises.

Watch The Teaser of Pataal Lok Here:

Paatal Lok will make its debut on May 15. If the current lockdown is not lifted, this might be the next web-show that all of us binge-watch withing days and discuss the 'paatal lok' out of it. And, history is proof that Anushka has a knack for picking amazing stories to produce, so we have faith in her.

Paatal Lok is, reportedly, based on a book The Story of My Assassins by journalist-turned-author Tarun Tejpal. In one of his earlier interactions, writer Hardik Mehta, who was scripting a show for Anushka, had described the series as a 'Delhi-based investigation drama'. Anushka is also producing Maai and Bulbul for Netflix.