New Delhi, Dec 29: Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday announced that she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Looking forward to entering the New Year with good health and positivity, the Yaariyan actor thanked her fans for sending out best wishes during her difficult time. Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Assures Fans That She's Feeling Fine.

Rakul took to her social media handles, both Twitter and Instagram, and notified about her COVID recovery. "Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-1 9. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity," she wrote. She also urged friends to be responsible and abide by all the safety measures including wearing masks. Ajay Devgn And Team Rework On Mayday Schedule After Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Thankyou for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XwhHtMubKf — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 29, 2020

The De De Pyaar De actor was recently tested positive for coronavirus while she was shooting for MayDay. The film directed and produced by Ajay Devgn will star Rakul in the role of pilot, co-starred with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The flick that also stars Love Per Square Foot fame Angira Dhar will release on April 29, 2022.