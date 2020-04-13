Shekhar Ravjiani Unveils His Version of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, a Mesmerising Prayer of Lord Shiva (Watch Video)

Shekhar Ravjiani's Mahamrityunjaya Mantra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani has unveiled his version of "Maha Mrityunjaya" mantra, which he describes as a prayer from him to Lord Shiva to protect everyone at a time when people are hit by the coronavirus pandemic. "I've been listening to Shankar Sahney's version of the 'Maha Mrityunjaya' mantra since many years and it is a prayer that I really love and recite regularly," said Shekhar. Aadesh Shrivastava’s Son Avitesh to Release a Song as a Sense of Hope During COVID-19 Lockdown.

"During this lockdown period, I've been praying for the well-being of humanity with the hope that this difficult time will pass. Here's my version of 'Maha Mrityunjaya' mantra -- a prayer from me to Lord Shiva to protect all of us," added the artiste, who had earlier come up with his own rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra. Badshah: Want to Make a New Song with Ratan Kahar

Shekhar Ravjiani's Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

Shekhar's version of "Maha Mrityunjaya" mantra has been released by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. "We have been in the devotional market space since the time my father (Gulshan Kumar) started the company. With the blessings of Lord Mahadev, we are excited to release this version of 'Maha Mrityunjaya' mantra in Shekhar's voice," said Bhushan. "We hope the mantra will bring about positive change during this tough time of the coronavirus pandemic that humanity at large is grappling with," he added.